Carlos Rotondi News: Opens scoring in victory

Carlos Rotondi ran onto a loose ball at the edge of the box Saturday and smashed it through a bevy of defenders, into the back of the net to give Cruz Azul their opening goal in a 2-0 victory over Monterrey. The wide-midfielder led the team with four cross attempts (one accurate) and contributed two interceptions, seven clearances and two blocks to the defensive effort across his 90 minutes of play. Saturday's performance marked the fifth consecutive 90 minute appearance for Carlos Rotondi.