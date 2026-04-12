Carlos Rotondi News: Provides assist in draw

Rotondi assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw against America.

Rotondi served a long ball that led to Omar Campos' touch for the equalizing goal in first-half stoppage time against the Eagles. The winger also tallied the most crosses among all players in the game, although only one of those was accurate. He completed 90 minutes following his recovery from a thigh issue that forced him to miss two league matchups. In terms of direct contributions, he now has two goals and two assists across 12 league starts in 2026.