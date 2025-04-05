Carlos Rotondi News: Returns against Pumas

Rotondi (ribs) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash against Pumas.

Rotondi has regained fitness after spending a few weeks on the sidelines, and he's immediately back in the initial squad with Omar Campos (knee) out and Jose Ignacio Rivero rested Saturday. The left winger is one of the team's best players, so he should record as many minutes as possible now that he's eligible. He previously tallied one goal and two assists along with 20 shots, 52 crosses and 11 chances created in 10 matches played.