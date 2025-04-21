Fantasy Soccer
Carlos Rotondi News: Scores, assists in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Carlos Rotondi scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Toluca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 37th minute.

Rotondi finished up the Clausura with a strong performance as he notched his fourth goal and third assist of the campaign. He finished the Clausura with four less goal contributions than his Apertura.

Carlos Rotondi
Cruz Azul
More Stats & News
