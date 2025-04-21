Carlos Rotondi News: Scores, assists in draw
Carlos Rotondi scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Toluca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 37th minute.
Rotondi finished up the Clausura with a strong performance as he notched his fourth goal and third assist of the campaign. He finished the Clausura with four less goal contributions than his Apertura.
