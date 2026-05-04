Carlos Rotondi News: Scores opener in win

Rotondi scored a goal off two shots (both on target) and made six tackles (five won) and one interception during Saturday's 3-2 win over Atlas.

Rotondi had another impactful performance on both ends as he used a smart one-timed finish to open the scoring for Cruz Azul just before halftime and was very disruptive in the middle of the park, leading all players in tackles. Despite not posting gaudy numbers as he did last season, the versatile winger/full-back remains one of his team's most reliable fantasy performers with five goals and seven assists to his name this year.