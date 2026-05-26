Carlos Rotondi News: Scores title-winning goal

Rotondi scored a goal off seven shots (three accurate), sent in four crosses (one accurate) and made four tackles (one won) and two clearances during Sunday's 2-1 win over Pumas.

Rotondi was his team's most dangerous threat during the entire contest and there wasn't anyone more deserving than him of leaving the pitch as the hero and this is what he did. Deep into second half's stoppage time, the attacker used a powerful turnaround one-timer from around the penalty spot to beat the goalkeeper and score the goal that crowned Cruz Azul as the 2026 Clausura champions. With six goals, seven assists and some great all-around displays to his name, Rotondi was impactful not only in the finale but throughout the entire campaign.