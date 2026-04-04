Carlos Salcedo Injury: Forced off in San Luis match

Salcedo left Saturday's 2-1 loss to Atletico San Luis after suffering a muscular issue, according to Edgar Martinez of As Mexico.

Salcedo felt a pain in the left thigh which put an end to an active 67-minute performance. This situation makes the defender a big doubt for the final stretch of the regular season, but it comes after the team recovered Stefan Medina and Alonso Aceves from their own injuries, so one of them should take Salcedo's spot if the issue is significant.