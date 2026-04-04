Carlos Salcedo headshot

Carlos Salcedo Injury: Forced off in San Luis match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Salcedo left Saturday's 2-1 loss to Atletico San Luis after suffering a muscular issue, according to Edgar Martinez of As Mexico.

Salcedo felt a pain in the left thigh which put an end to an active 67-minute performance. This situation makes the defender a big doubt for the final stretch of the regular season, but it comes after the team recovered Stefan Medina and Alonso Aceves from their own injuries, so one of them should take Salcedo's spot if the issue is significant.

Carlos Salcedo
Monterrey
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Salcedo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Salcedo See More
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Monday World Cup Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Monday World Cup Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 1, 2018
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday World Cup Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday World Cup Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
June 16, 2018