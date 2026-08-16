Carlos Salcedo headshot

Carlos Salcedo News: Available going forward

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Salcedo has served his one-game Liga MX ban and is an option for future contests, as confirmed by manager Matias Almeyda after the weekend's win over Bravos. "Carlos was suspended. He is training well, but today he was suspended".

Salcedo was suspected to be dealing with a fitness concern following his early exit in a Leagues Cup match against Inter Miami, but he's back in training sessions and likely to regain a starting spot from the latest injury victim Alonso Aceves (ankle). The experienced defender has made two appearances in the Apertura campaign so far, making a few defensive contributions but struggling in disciplinary aspects.

Carlos Salcedo
Monterrey
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