Carlos Salcedo News: Back in action Wednesday

Salcedo (thigh) took part in the midweek win over Xelaju in CONCACAF Champions Cup action.

Salcedo has struggled to stay fit over the past few months since returning from a major ACL issue and could continue to log limited minutes in future matchups. Still, he's now in contention with all of Alonso Aceves, Victor Guzman and Stefan Medina for center-back spots. The 32-year-old will aim to contribute various defensive stats if he's able to play consistently at some point of the season.