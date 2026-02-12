Carlos Salcedo News: Back in action Wednesday
Salcedo (thigh) took part in the midweek win over Xelaju in CONCACAF Champions Cup action.
Salcedo has struggled to stay fit over the past few months since returning from a major ACL issue and could continue to log limited minutes in future matchups. Still, he's now in contention with all of Alonso Aceves, Victor Guzman and Stefan Medina for center-back spots. The 32-year-old will aim to contribute various defensive stats if he's able to play consistently at some point of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Salcedo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Salcedo See More