Carlos Salcedo headshot

Carlos Salcedo News: Receives fifth yellow card in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Salcedo recorded his fifth yellow card in the Clausura campaign during Sunday's 3-0 loss to Santos, so he'll be banned for the Apertura 2026 opener.

Salcedo ended the tournament on a sour note and will now miss his next Liga MX game through suspension. While there could be changes in Rayados' roster by then, Alonso Aceves and Stefan Medina are the current options to take his place. Over his 11 league appearances in 2026, Salcedo generated 43 clearances, 11 interceptions and eight tackles. After leaving behind a series of injuries, he established himself in the starting lineup in the final month.

Carlos Salcedo
Monterrey
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Salcedo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Salcedo See More
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Monday World Cup Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Monday World Cup Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 1, 2018
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday World Cup Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday World Cup Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
June 16, 2018