Carlos Salcedo News: Receives fifth yellow card in loss

Salcedo recorded his fifth yellow card in the Clausura campaign during Sunday's 3-0 loss to Santos, so he'll be banned for the Apertura 2026 opener.

Salcedo ended the tournament on a sour note and will now miss his next Liga MX game through suspension. While there could be changes in Rayados' roster by then, Alonso Aceves and Stefan Medina are the current options to take his place. Over his 11 league appearances in 2026, Salcedo generated 43 clearances, 11 interceptions and eight tackles. After leaving behind a series of injuries, he established himself in the starting lineup in the final month.