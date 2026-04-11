Carlos Salcedo headshot

Carlos Salcedo News: Starts in Atlas trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 5:15pm

Salcedo (thigh) has been included in the initial lineup for Saturday's clash against Atlas.

Salcedo didn't miss any game after leaving the last match against San Luis with an apparent muscular injury. Therefore, the defender is expected to remain active in a central partnership with Stefan Medina, leaving Victor Guzman and Alonso Aceves on the bench this time. Salcedo racked up 148 passes and 14 clearances over his previous three starts.

Carlos Salcedo
Monterrey
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