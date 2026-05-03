Carlos Sanchez Injury: Forced off against Toluca

Sanchez subbed off with a potential injury during Sunday's playoffs visit to Toluca.

Sanchez will be questionable for upcoming contests after sustaining an undisclosed issue in his team's postseason opener. He has been busy on the right side of a back four throughout the campaign, playing a big role due to the absence of Alan Mozo (fracture). However, if both of those players fail to recover, Rene Lopez will be in line to fill in going forward.