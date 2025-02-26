Carlos Sanchez News: Assists as substitute in victory

Sanchez assisted once to go with four crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Puebla.

Sanchez played 45 minutes after taking Chaka Rodriguez's place during the midweek clash. The young defender reached the opposition box with an unusual ease and created three scoring chances, one of which set up the winning goal in the 77th minute. That assist was his first goal contribution in six appearances this year. He'll push for more playing time in the competition with Rodriguez for the right-back position.