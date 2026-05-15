Carlos Sanchez News: Busy in victory

Sanchez generated four crosses (one accurate) and three tackles in Thursday's 1-0 victory against Pumas.

Sanchez offered a well-rounded display in the semifinal first leg, pairing attacking involvement through four crosses with six duels won and a range defensive actions. It was his fourth straight start, and he recorded multiple tackles, clearances and interceptions for the second time over that period. Additionally, the right-back achieved a Clausura season-high mark in crosses. He may stay active until the end of the tournament with Alan Mozo (fracture) not ready to start.