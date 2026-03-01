Carlos Sanchez News: Makes six tackles in loss
Sanchez generated three crosses (zero accurate) and six tackles in Friday's 1-0 defeat versus Mazatlan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 18th minute.
Sanchez made up for his lack of offensive production with game-high figures of 14 duels won and six tackles (five won) against the Mazatlecos. The right-back has done a decent job, especially in defensive duties, since moving into a starting spot to cover the long-term absence of Alan Mozo (fracture). Therefore, Sanchez should be expected to feature and most likely produce through dribbling and ball recovery numbers for the rest of the regular season.
