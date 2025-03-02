Carlos Sanchez News: Provides assist in draw

Sanchez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Juarez.

Sanchez replaced Chaka Rodriguez for the second half and produced through a long cross that set up Salomon Rondon's 64th-minute goal at Juarez. The young rigth-back has assisted in back-to-back 45-minute appearances while he continues to push for his first start since Feb. 8. He has also helped on the defensive end, making multiple tackles in each of his last two games.