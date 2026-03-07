Carlos Sanchez News: Receives red card Saturday

Sanchez received a red card during Saturday's 2-1 win over Puebla.

Sanchez lasted 20 minutes on the field before his dismissal due to a violent tackle. The right-back will consequently miss the upcoming visit to San Luis through suspension and could return in a March 22 game versus Toluca. This leaves Tuzos without their top two right-back options given that Alan Mozo (fracture) is a long-term absence, so they could either deploy Lenin Rodriguez in that role or resort to the inexperienced Rene Lopez.