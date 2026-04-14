Carlos Sanchez News: Scores in win
Sanchez scored a goal off three shots (one on target), created one chance and sent in two inaccurate crosses during Saturday's 4-2 win over Santos Laguna.
Sanchez didn't have a lot of work on the defensive end but made his presence to be felt offensively with a season high in shots attempted, which included the goal that gave his side a 4-1 lead in the 72nd minute. This was the first goal of the season for the right-back and, given his defense-first approach, this performance should be seen as an outlier unless he starts scoring and providing more offensive numbers regularly.
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