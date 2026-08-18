Carlos Sanchez News: Sets up goal in loss

Sanchez assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Monday's 3-2 loss versus Puebla.

Sanchez was one of the few reliable attacking threats for Pachuca not named Salomon Rondon in a game where the likes of Oussama Idrissi and Kenedy didn't make an impact. Sanchez set up Pachuca's first goal late in the first half, but that wouldn't be enough to mount a comeback. Sanchez will deliver the occasional assist here and there, but for the most part, he'll earn most of his value via defensive stats.