Carlos Sanchez News: Starting Sunday

Sanchez (undisclosed) has made the starting lineup for the second leg of the Clausura quarterfinals against Toluca.

Sanchez overcame an injury scare following his forced withdrawal in the opening leg versus Diablos. The defender will look to retain his spot on the right side of a back four given that Alan Mozo (fracture) is still sidelined after a long absence. While he's somewhat reliable for tackling output, Sanchez has failed to stand out in terms of goal contributions, logging one assist in 13 games played this year.