Carlos Sanchez News: Starting versus Atlas

Sanchez (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's meeting with Atlas.

Sanchez has avoided a significant injury from the blow that forced him to leave the last game, and he's making his second start of the campaign as a backup for the fractured Alan Mozo. The young defender could be expected to record a few tackles and interceptions if he performs in a similar way to his most recent appearances, and he may also produce occasional playmaking stats from a right-back position.