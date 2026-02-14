Carlos Sanchez News: Starting versus Atlas
Sanchez (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's meeting with Atlas.
Sanchez has avoided a significant injury from the blow that forced him to leave the last game, and he's making his second start of the campaign as a backup for the fractured Alan Mozo. The young defender could be expected to record a few tackles and interceptions if he performs in a similar way to his most recent appearances, and he may also produce occasional playmaking stats from a right-back position.
