Carlos Sanchez News: Suspension served

Sanchez is available for selection once again following a one-match Liga MX suspension.

Sanchez missed the last match against San Luis due to his red card suspension after making six consecutive league starts at right-back. The young defender will now continue to fill in for the injured Alan Mozo (fracture), potentially for the remainder of the regular season. Despite lacking offensive upside, Sanchez has tallied 21 tackles, 12 interceptions and 11 clearances over 485 minutes of play since February.