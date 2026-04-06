Carlos Soler News: Assists in 2-0 win

Soler assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Levante.

Soler assisted Jon Martin for the opening goal as his side won 2-0 against Levante. This was Soler's third assist of the season, having also scored two in his last five games. He created three chances, his most in a game in the last five matches and also only the fifth time this year he has created as many as this in a game.