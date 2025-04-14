Carlos Soler News: Decent showing in loss

Soler recorded three shots (one on target), attempted one cross (inaccurate) and created two scoring chances in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Liverpool.

Soler made only his 13th start of the Premier League campaign despite featuring in 27 matches thus far. It's been a quiet season for the 28-year-old midfielder, who's tallied only one goal and one assist. He's expected to return to PSG once his loan deal expires at the end of the season.