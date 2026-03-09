Carlos Soler News: Scores impressive goal
Soler scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Atlético Madrid.
Soler evened things up for Real Sociedad before the 10th-minute mark with a perfect shot from the edge of the box that went right past Jan Oblak. Soler might be a central midfielder, but his constant involvement in the attack is interesting from a fantasy perspective. He has four goals and two assists in 22 appearances (16 starts) this season while also racking up 29 chances created, 42 crosses and 34 corners taken.
