Carlos Soler headshot

Carlos Soler News: Scores impressive goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Soler scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Atlético Madrid.

Soler evened things up for Real Sociedad before the 10th-minute mark with a perfect shot from the edge of the box that went right past Jan Oblak. Soler might be a central midfielder, but his constant involvement in the attack is interesting from a fantasy perspective. He has four goals and two assists in 22 appearances (16 starts) this season while also racking up 29 chances created, 42 crosses and 34 corners taken.

Carlos Soler
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Soler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Soler See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
321 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
322 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, April 19
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, April 19
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
325 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
328 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
329 days ago