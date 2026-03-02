Carlos Soler headshot

Carlos Soler News: Scores winner against Mallorca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Soler scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-0 win over Mallorca.

Soler made the difference in the scoring with a half volley in the 36th minute of the weekend's clash. He added little more to his production in his return to the starting lineup after staying on the bench in the previous game. He'll look to carry the momentum if he continues to appear in a No. 10 spot throughout the campaign, looking to add to his current La Liga tallies of three goals and two assists in 21 games (15 starts).

