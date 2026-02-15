Carlos Soler News: Six crosses Saturday
Soler registered one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 4-1 loss against Real Madrid.
Soler recorded a season-high six crosses in Saturday's loss, resulting in season highs in accurate crosses (four) and chances created (six). He was easily his side's most productive attacker, and he was somewhat unlucky to not record a goal contribution with all that production. He'll look to build off this performance Saturday versus Oviedo, a much more favorable opponent.
