Carlos Soler headshot

Carlos Soler News: Will be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Soler has missed the last two training sessions as he is set to become a father in the coming hours, but he will be an option for Saturday's clash against Oviedo, according to Diario Vasco.

Soler isn't dealing with any injury concerns and skipped the last two training sessions for personal reasons, as he's set to become a father in the coming hours. The midfielder remains available for Saturday's clash against Oviedo, which is a boost for both him and the club given his locked-in role as an undisputed starter in the engine room, and he's fully expected to be back on the field after what should be great news off it.

Carlos Soler
Real Sociedad
