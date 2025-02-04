Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carlos Soler headshot

Carlos Soler News: Wins two tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Soler generated three tackles (two won), one clearance and one interception in Monday's 2-1 loss versus Chelsea.

Soler has safely solidify a starting role in the attacking midfield after starting the campaign as just a bench role. Since Nov 25, Soler has started all 11 league games, recording a goal and and assist while totaling 18 crosses (five accurate), eight tackles and eight chances created in that span.

Carlos Soler
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now