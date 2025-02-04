Carlos Soler News: Wins two tackles
Soler generated three tackles (two won), one clearance and one interception in Monday's 2-1 loss versus Chelsea.
Soler has safely solidify a starting role in the attacking midfield after starting the campaign as just a bench role. Since Nov 25, Soler has started all 11 league games, recording a goal and and assist while totaling 18 crosses (five accurate), eight tackles and eight chances created in that span.
