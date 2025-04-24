Carlos Teran Injury: Not in training Thursday
Teran (undisclosed) wasn't spotted in training Thursday and is unlikely to feature against Nashville SC on Saturday, Joe Chatz of OnTap SportsNet reports.
Teran wasn't spotted in training after leaving early in the previous match versus Cincinnati, and this means the center-back's chances of playing Saturday are slim to none. If that's the case, Sam Rogers should be the first option to take his place at center-back.
