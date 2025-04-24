Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Carlos Teran headshot

Carlos Teran Injury: Not in training Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Teran (undisclosed) wasn't spotted in training Thursday and is unlikely to feature against Nashville SC on Saturday, Joe Chatz of OnTap SportsNet reports.

Teran wasn't spotted in training after leaving early in the previous match versus Cincinnati, and this means the center-back's chances of playing Saturday are slim to none. If that's the case, Sam Rogers should be the first option to take his place at center-back.

Carlos Teran
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now