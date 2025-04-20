Carlos Teran Injury: Off early against Cincinnati

Teran was forced off the field in the 21st minute of Saturday's 3-2 loss to Cincinnati due to an apparent injury.

Teran looks to have suffered an injury over the weekend after he was only able to play just over 21 minutes before exiting the field. This will be something to monitor for the club, as he has started in the club's past three outings. He will hope this is only minor, with Sam Rogers likely to replace his spot in the starting XI if he misses more time.