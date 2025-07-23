Menu
Carlos Teran Injury: Trains again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Teran (upper leg) was involved in training Wednesday, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.

Teran is once again training this week, leaving him even more likely for a return when facing the Red Bulls on Saturday. He hasn't featured since April due to his injuries, so this would be good news. However, he will likely still need to be tested to ensure he is fit, making him a late call in most cases.

Carlos Teran
Chicago Fire
