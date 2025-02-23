Carlos Teran News: Scores own goal Saturday

Teran generated an own goal, two tackles (one won), three clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Columbus Crew.

Teran had a rough start to the 2025 campaign as he scored an own goal in the 37th minute of Saturday's match, tying the fixture at 2-2. Including his own goal, he and his fellow defenders allowed four goals to Columbus, getting the season off on the wrong foot. He will look to bounce back Saturday in the home opener versus D.C. United.