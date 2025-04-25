Carlos Vicente News: Assists against Real Sociedad

Carlos Vicente assisted once to go with 10 crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against Real Sociedad. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.

Vicente created Nahuel Tenaglia's game-winner in the 65th minute with his fifth assist in the campaign. He led Alaves in chances created (three) during the match. The midfielder also received his second yellow card in the proccess, though.