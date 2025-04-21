Fantasy Soccer
Carlos Vicente headshot

Carlos Vicente News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Vicente assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Sevilla.

Vicente saw his second goal contribution in three matches Sunday, bagging an assist on Kike's goal after scoring a goal of his own two games ago. This brings him to eight goal contributions on the season, with four goals and four assists. However, he has only seen two goal contributions since Jan. 18.

Carlos Vicente
Deportivo Alaves
