Carlos Vicente News: Fourteen crosses in defeat
Vicente had one shot (zero on goal), 14 crosses (four accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Real Madrid.
Vicente was active on the wing creating opportunities in an effort to secure a point against the Merengues on Sunday but ultimately came up short. He delivered 14 crosses and created three chances while contributing defensively with four tackles. He will look to increase his impact against Sevilla on Sunday.
