Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carlos Vicente headshot

Carlos Vicente News: Fourteen crosses in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Vicente had one shot (zero on goal), 14 crosses (four accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Real Madrid.

Vicente was active on the wing creating opportunities in an effort to secure a point against the Merengues on Sunday but ultimately came up short. He delivered 14 crosses and created three chances while contributing defensively with four tackles. He will look to increase his impact against Sevilla on Sunday.

Carlos Vicente
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now