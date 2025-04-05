Fantasy Soccer
Carlos Vicente headshot

Carlos Vicente News: One goal, eight crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Vicente scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Girona.

Vicente's goal marks his first since Nov. 30. Since then, he has logged regular playing time, so goals are not expected to be a common theme out of his stat lines. In March games, Vicente's crosses had been small in number and inaccurate. So ideally for him, his latest appearance is a sign that he is back to form.

