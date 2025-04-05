Carlos Vicente News: One goal, eight crosses

Vicente scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Girona.

Vicente's goal marks his first since Nov. 30. Since then, he has logged regular playing time, so goals are not expected to be a common theme out of his stat lines. In March games, Vicente's crosses had been small in number and inaccurate. So ideally for him, his latest appearance is a sign that he is back to form.