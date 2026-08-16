Carlos Villanueva Injury: Adductor tear confirmed

Villanueva has sustained a grade-one tear in his right adductor, per the club's official medical report.

Villanueva was ultimately given an optimistic diagnosis of his issue, as a first-degree adductor tear is the mildest classification of such injuries and typically carries a recovery window of 1-2 weeks with proper management, which is relatively encouraging news compared to what the initial "muscle injury under study" designation could have implied. Villanueva covers at both right-back and center-back, so his absence reduces the defensive flexibility available to the coaching staff even if the starting center-back pairing of Diego Reyes and Lucas Abascia is not directly disrupted.