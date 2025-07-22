Menu
Carlos Villanueva News: Signed by Gallos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Villanueva will join Queretaro, leaving Expansion club Atlante for the 2025/26 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Villanueva is coming off a standout year in the second-tier league, where he was a consistent starter at center-back. He even produced one goal and assisted once over 32 matches in the 2024/25 season. His ability will now be tested in a more competitive setting as he looks to displace Jesus Pinuelas or Oscar Manzanarez from the main lineup.

