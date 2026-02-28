Carney Chukwuemeka Injury: Dealing with muscular issues
Chukwuemeka (muscular) won't be an option for Saturday's Klassiker against Bayern, according to BILD.
Chukwuemeka is battling a muscle issue and won't be available for Saturday's Klassiker against Bayern. The forward is set to undergo further evaluation early next week to determine the full extent of the problem. His absence takes away a key late-game spark since he's been a regular super sub in recent weeks, which should open the door for Karim Adeyemi to log increased minutes while he's sidelined.
