Carney Chukwuemeka Injury: Injured again

Chukwuemeka is out for Saturday's match against Union Berlin due to fitness reasons, according to Niko Kovac. "Carney still needs a little time. We know what he can do. But we need him to be completely fit."

Chukwuemeka is returning to the sidelines just one match after clearing an injury and finding the bench, as he appears to be battling his fitness and is not at a level to play yet following the injury. That said, he will likely only need a match or two to recover, possibly featuring in their match against St. Pauli on March. 1.