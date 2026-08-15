Carney Chukwuemeka headshot

Carney Chukwuemeka Injury: Misses friendly with muscle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Chukwuemeka will miss Saturday's friendly against Roma due to muscular problems, according to the club.

Chukwuemeka suffered a knee issue during Borussia Dortmund's friendly against FC Tokyo on Aug. 1 and later had to cut short a training session when the problem recurred, though he was able to return for the friendly against Arsenal. He is now unavailable due to a muscular problem, according to the club, and no severity or recovery timeline has been given. He will likely be monitored through the coming stages of his recovery before resuming full training, after which his workload can be increased toward a return to match availability.

Carney Chukwuemeka
Borussia Dortmund
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