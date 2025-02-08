Carney Chukwuemeka Injury: Out to face Stuttgart
Chukwuemeka (knee) is out of the squad for Saturday's clash against Stuttgart after suffering a knock in the final training session, the club announced.
Chukwuemeka will have to wait for his debut with his new club as he is out of the squad due to a knee knock suffered in the final training session before the match. His next chance to feature will be Tuesday against Sporting CP if he recovers in time.
