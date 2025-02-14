Carney Chukwuemeka Injury: Out with knee problem

Chukwuemeka is out for Saturday's match against Bochum due to a knee injury, according to manager Niko Kovac. "Carney has some problems with his knee. He will not be there tomorrow."

CHukwuemeka wil not make the call for Saturday, with the midfielder set to remain on the sidelines due to a knee injury. It is unknown if this will keep him out longer and if this is a concerning injury, with little given on the situation. Either way, he has yet to start a match since being loaned to the club, seeing one appearance for four minutes, so this is a minor loss.