Carney Chukwuemeka Injury: Recovers for Sunday

Chukwuemeka (thigh) has trained again and is an option for Sunday's match against Galdbach, according to manager Niko Kovac. "Chukwuemeka participated in parts of the training. So we had everyone available except for Marcel and Nico."

Chukwuemeka appears to only be dealing with a minor injury after missing out in their last contest, as he rejoined training and is an option again. That said, he should return to the team sheet Sunday, likely seeing a bench spot to test his legs after the absence.