Carney Chukwuemeka headshot

Carney Chukwuemeka Injury: Returns to full training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Chukwuemeka (muscular) returned to Dortmund's team training Thursday for the first time since his muscular issue, though a small question mark remains over his availability for Saturday's Supercup against Bayern Munich, according to coach Niko Kovac. "There's still a small question mark with Carney. Today was the first time he trained with the team." "Maybe he'll be an option for the weekend."

Chukwuemeka had missed the preseason finale against AS Roma due to the muscular problem, an issue that came after he'd already worked his way back from a knee injury and played a half against Arsenal in a preseason friendly. With Dortmund's squad currently well stocked and manager Niko Kovac needing to trim numbers before facing Bayern Munich, it remains to be seen whether Chukwuemeka makes the matchday squad this soon after his return to full training.

Carney Chukwuemeka
Borussia Dortmund
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