Carney Chukwuemeka Injury: Set for return

Chukwuemeka (knee) is an option for Wednesday's match against Sporting, according to manager Niko Kovac. "We are happy that Carney is back. But it is too early to send them both into the starting eleven tomorrow. It is possible that he will get minutes."

Chukwuemeka is back from his knee issues heading into Wednesday's match, as he has been cleared and is an option. However, he is not yet set to see minutes, with the club appearing to take the cautious route. Either way, this is positive news, as he should be on the bench to face Sporting.