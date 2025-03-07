Carney Chukwuemeka Injury: Trains, not an option

Chukwuemeka (thigh) has trained but is not an option for Saturday's match against Augsburg, according to manager Niko Kovac, per BVB Newsblog. "Carney Chukwuemeka trained with the team today but has not given the green light after training. That's why he will be missing tomorrow."

Chukwuemeka is still not an option Saturday, as the midfielder has trained but was not given the green light. That said, he should be nearing a return, likely returning in their next contest. He will now hope to be fit for the match against Lille on Wednesday and leave the injury bug in the past, struggling to stay fit since joining Dortmund on loan.