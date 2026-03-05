Carney Chukwuemeka headshot

Carney Chukwuemeka Injury: Won't be available for time being

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Chukwuemeka (muscular) won't be available for the time being due to injury, according to Niko Kovac, per Ruhr 24. "Carney is the only new addition. He won't be ready to be in the squad the day after tomorrow either."

Chukwuemeka is dealing with a muscular injury and won't be available for the time being as he continues his recovery. The attacking midfielder had been a regular option off the bench, often stepping in as a super sub for the Black and Yellow. That said, his absence should open the door for other players to step up, with Karim Adeyemi likely seeing an uptick in playing time as a result.

Carney Chukwuemeka
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carney Chukwuemeka
