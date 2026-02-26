Carney Chukwuemeka headshot

Carney Chukwuemeka News: Assist from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Chukwuemeka assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Wednesday's 4-1 defeat to Atalanta.

Chukwuemeka would appear off the bench Wednesday in the 60th minute and quickly earn an assist, finding Karim Adeyemi in the 75th minute. Chukwuemeka ends his UCL campaign, only starting in one of his eight appearances, notching one goal and two assists, all of which came from a bench spot.

Carney Chukwuemeka
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
